It was a tough night for Cincinnati Deer Park which was overmatched by West Alexandria Twin Valley South in this 34-7 verdict.

The Panthers’ offense moved in front for a 20-7 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South charged to a 34-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 13, West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off against New Paris National Trail and Cincinnati Deer Park took on Cincinnati Mariemont on Oct. 13 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

