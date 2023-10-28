Versailles’ defense throttled Troy Christian, resulting in a 40-0 shutout on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

Versailles pulled in front of Troy Christian 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers’ offense steamrolled in front for a 35-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Versailles thundered to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Versailles faced off against Coldwater and Troy Christian took on Sidney Lehman Catholic on Oct. 13 at Troy Christian High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.