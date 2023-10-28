Defense dominated as New Madison Tri-Village pitched a 35-0 shutout of New Paris National Trail during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

New Madison Tri-Village jumped in front of New Paris National Trail 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Patriots’ offense pulled in front for a 35-0 lead over the Blazers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and New Paris National Trail squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Bradford and New Paris National Trail took on West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Oct. 13 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

