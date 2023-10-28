West Liberty-Salem controlled the action to earn an impressive 47-7 win against Lucasville Valley in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a monstrous 27-7 gap over the Indians at halftime.

West Liberty-Salem breathed fire to a 47-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, West Liberty-Salem faced off against North Lewisburg Triad and Lucasville Valley took on Columbus Grandview Heights on Oct. 13 at Columbus Grandview Heights High School.

