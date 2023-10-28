Newcomerstown topped Columbus Grandview Heights 17-14 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Newcomerstown moved in front of Columbus Grandview Heights 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Bobcats rallied with a 7-3 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Trojans prevailed.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Columbus Grandview Heights faced off against Lucasville Valley and Newcomerstown took on Strasburg on Oct. 13 at Strasburg High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.