Beverly Fort Frye grabbed a 35-21 victory at the expense of Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Cadets registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Beverly Fort Frye jumped to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Logan and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Oct. 13 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

