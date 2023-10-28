West Jefferson controlled the action to earn an impressive 45-14 win against Grove City Christian in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Roughriders’ offense breathed fire in front for a 27-7 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

West Jefferson charged to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles narrowed the gap 7-3 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Recently on Oct. 13, West Jefferson squared off with Milford Center Fairbanks in a football game.

