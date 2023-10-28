Marion Elgin dented the scoreboard first, but Glouster Trimble responded to earn a 37-6 decision on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

Marion Elgin started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Glouster Trimble at the end of the first quarter.

The two squads struggled a 6-6 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Glouster Trimble enjoyed a monstrous margin over Marion Elgin with a 24-6 lead heading to the final quarter.

The Tomcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Marion Elgin faced off against Dola Hardin Northern and Glouster Trimble took on Waterford on Oct. 13 at Waterford High School.

