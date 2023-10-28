A suffocating defense helped Mogadore handle Leavittsburg LaBrae 28-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Mogadore moved in front of Leavittsburg LaBrae 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense thundered in front for a 28-0 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

The last time Mogadore and Leavittsburg LaBrae played in a 48-42 game on Nov. 13, 2021.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Mogadore faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Campbell Memorial on Oct. 13 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

