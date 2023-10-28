Mineral Ridge scored early and often to roll over North Jackson Jackson-Milton 35-6 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

Mineral Ridge jumped in front of North Jackson Jackson-Milton 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Bluejays.

Mineral Ridge thundered to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bluejays closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mineral Ridge and North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against Fairport Harbor Fairport and Mineral Ridge took on Berlin Center Western Reserve on Oct. 13 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

