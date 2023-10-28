Rootstown dominated from start to finish in an imposing 43-7 win over Ravenna Southeast in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Rootstown opened with a 30-0 advantage over Ravenna Southeast through the first quarter.

The Pirates didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 30-7 at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Rovers held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Rootstown and Ravenna Southeast played in a 18-13 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Rootstown faced off against Ravenna Southeast

