Canton Central Catholic notched a win against Middlefield Cardinal 26-10 for an Ohio high school football victory at Canton Central Catholic High on Oct. 27.

Canton Central Catholic moved in front of Middlefield Cardinal 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Canton Central Catholic moved to a 19-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-3 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Massillon Jackson and Middlefield Cardinal took on Painesville Harvey on Oct. 13 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

