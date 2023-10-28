Kirtland left no doubt in recording a 49-6 win over Columbiana in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Kirtland moved in front of Columbiana 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets’ offense stormed in front for a 42-0 lead over the Clippers at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Columbiana made it 42-6.

The Hornets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Kirtland faced off against Mantua Crestwood and Columbiana took on Wellsville on Oct. 13 at Columbiana High School.

