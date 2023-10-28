Camden Preble Shawnee collected a solid win over West Milton Milton-Union in a 28-17 verdict during this Ohio football game on Oct. 27.

Camden Preble Shawnee opened with a 6-3 advantage over West Milton Milton-Union through the first quarter.

The Arrows opened a narrow 14-3 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

West Milton Milton-Union took the lead 17-14 to start the fourth quarter.

The Arrows pulled off a stirring 14-0 final quarter to trip the Bulldogs.

Last season, West Milton Milton-Union and Camden Preble Shawnee faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against Dayton Northridge and Camden Preble Shawnee took on Ansonia on Oct. 13 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.