Brookville rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 55-3 win over Casstown Miami East in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Brookville roared in front of Casstown Miami East 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Vikings.

Brookville jumped to a 49-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Brookville faced off against Germantown Valley View and Casstown Miami East took on Tipp City Bethel on Oct. 13 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

