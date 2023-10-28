Waynesville’s defense throttled Carlisle, resulting in a 38-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Waynesville pulled in front of Carlisle 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans opened a giant 31-0 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Waynesville pulled to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Carlisle and Waynesville squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Carlisle High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Waynesville faced off against Eaton and Carlisle took on Middletown Madison on Oct. 13 at Middletown Madison High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.