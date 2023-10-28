Cincinnati Purcell Marian earned a convincing 55-14 win over Cincinnati Madeira in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

The last time Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Purcell Marian played in a 21-9 game on Sept. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off against St Bernard Roger Bacon and Cincinnati Madeira took on Cincinnati Finneytown on Oct. 13 at Cincinnati Finneytown High School.

