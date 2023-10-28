Gahanna Columbus Academy handed Utica a tough 34-18 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Gahanna Columbus Academy opened with a 13-6 advantage over Utica through the first quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 27-6 halftime margin at the Redskins’ expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Utica made it 27-12.

The Vikings held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Gahanna Columbus Academy faced off against Delaware Buckeye Valley and Utica took on Johnstown Northridge on Oct. 13 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

