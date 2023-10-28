Canal Winchester Harvest Prep left no doubt in recording a 55-8 win over New Lexington in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Canal Winchester Harvest Prep a 14-0 lead over New Lexington.

The Panthers didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 20-8 at the intermission.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep stormed to a 42-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and New Lexington took on Crooksville on Oct. 13 at Crooksville High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.