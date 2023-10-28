Defense dominated as Coldwater pitched a 47-0 shutout of Lewistown Indian Lake on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Coldwater a 14-0 lead over Lewistown Indian Lake.

The Cavaliers opened a colossal 34-0 gap over the Lakers at the intermission.

Coldwater jumped to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Coldwater faced off against Versailles and Lewistown Indian Lake took on Springfield Northwestern on Oct. 13 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

