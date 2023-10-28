Creston Norwayne dismissed Youngstown Liberty by a 56-33 count on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Creston Norwayne a 13-6 lead over Youngstown Liberty.

The Bobcats registered a 20-13 advantage at halftime over the Leopards.

Creston Norwayne stormed to a 46-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bobcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-6 edge.

Recently on Oct. 13, Youngstown Liberty squared off with Warren Champion in a football game.

