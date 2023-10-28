West Lafayette Ridgewood unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Richmond Edison 33-8 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Defense ruled the first quarter as West Lafayette Ridgewood and Richmond Edison were both scoreless.

The Generals fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

West Lafayette Ridgewood breathed fire to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Generals chalked up this decision in spite of the Wildcats’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Oct. 13, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and Richmond Edison took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Oct. 13 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.