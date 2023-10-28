Garrettsville Garfield scored early and often to roll over Conneaut 56-13 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Garrettsville Garfield opened with a 14-7 advantage over Conneaut through the first quarter.

The G-Men registered a 42-7 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Garrettsville Garfield charged to a 49-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The G-Men held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Garrettsville Garfield and Conneaut played in a 48-21 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Columbiana Crestview and Conneaut took on Ashtabula Lakeside on Oct. 13 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School.

