Magnolia Sandy Valley rolled past Cortland Lakeview for a comfortable 42-21 victory at Cortland Lakeview High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Cardinals fought to a 28-21 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Magnolia Sandy Valley moved to a 35-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Poland Seminary and Magnolia Sandy Valley took on Sugarcreek Garaway on Oct. 13 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

