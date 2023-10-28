Clarksville Clinton-Massie controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 50-12 victory over Dayton Dunbar for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie roared in front of Dayton Dunbar 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons opened a monstrous 36-6 gap over the Wolverines at halftime.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie thundered to a 43-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off against Batavia and Dayton Dunbar took on Dayton Ponitz on Oct. 19 at Dayton Ponitz.

