Thornville Sheridan dismissed McConnelsville Morgan by a 49-28 count on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Thornville Sheridan moved in front of McConnelsville Morgan 15-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Generals’ offense roared in front for a 28-7 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Thornville Sheridan breathed fire to a 42-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders managed an 8-7 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and McConnelsville Morgan squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Thornville Sheridan faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and McConnelsville Morgan took on Byesville Meadowbrook on Oct. 13 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

