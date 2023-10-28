Columbus Bishop Ready topped Plain City Jonathan Alder 14-10 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Columbus Bishop Ready moved in front of Plain City Jonathan Alder 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Pioneers with a 10-7 lead over the Silver Knights heading into the second quarter.

Columbus Bishop Ready broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-10 lead over Plain City Jonathan Alder.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Columbus Bishop Ready faced off against Bexley and Plain City Jonathan Alder took on Bellefontaine on Oct. 13 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

