Gnadenhutten Indian Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-14 win over Circleville Logan Elm for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Gnadenhutten Indian Valley a 13-0 lead over Circleville Logan Elm.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at Circleville Logan Elm’s expense.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley steamrolled to a 42-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Uhrichsville Claymont on Oct. 19 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.