Newark Licking Valley controlled the action to earn an impressive 40-6 win against Columbus East for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus East on Oct. 27.

Newark Licking Valley breathed fire in front of Columbus East 28-6 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Newark Licking Valley steamrolled to a 33-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Granville.

