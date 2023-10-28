Defense dominated as Steubenville pitched a 42-0 shutout of Carrollton in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Steubenville a 7-0 lead over Carrollton.

The Big Red’s offense roared in front for a 28-0 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Steubenville jumped to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Big Red got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Steubenville and Carrollton played in a 33-13 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Steubenville faced off against Hunting Valley University and Carrollton took on Beloit West Branch on Oct. 13 at Beloit West Branch High School.

