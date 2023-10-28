Struthers topped Girard 21-16 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Girard started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Struthers at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense moved in front for a 14-10 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Struthers moved to a 21-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Struthers and Girard squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Struthers High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Struthers faced off against Niles and Girard took on Hubbard on Oct. 13 at Hubbard High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.