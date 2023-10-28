Niles unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Ashtabula Edgewood 65-28 Friday at Niles Mckinley High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Niles a 14-7 lead over Ashtabula Edgewood.

The Red Dragons registered a 35-21 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Niles charged to a 59-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Dragons held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Niles faced off against Struthers and Ashtabula Edgewood took on Jefferson on Oct. 13 at Jefferson Area High School.

