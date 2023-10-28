Mentor Lake Catholic earned a convincing 38-14 win over Mogadore Field for an Ohio high school football victory at Mentor Lake Catholic High on Oct. 27.

Mentor Lake Catholic opened with a 7-0 advantage over Mogadore Field through the first quarter.

The Cougars’ offense moved in front for a 17-7 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Mentor Lake Catholic charged to a 31-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Mogadore Field took on Norton on Oct. 13 at Norton High School.

