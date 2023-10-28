Streetsboro’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from East Liverpool Beaver Local 41-20 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Streetsboro opened with a 13-6 advantage over East Liverpool Beaver Local through the first quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 27-13 intermission margin at the Beavers’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

