Beloit West Branch overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 33-20 win against Peninsula Woodridge for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Peninsula Woodridge showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-13 advantage over Beloit West Branch as the first quarter ended.

The Warriors’ offense jumped in front for a 20-14 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Beloit West Branch and Peninsula Woodridge locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Beloit West Branch and Peninsula Woodridge squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Beloit West Branch High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Beloit West Branch faced off against Carrollton.

