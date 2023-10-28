Canton South unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Canal Fulton Northwest 35-7 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory at Canton South High on Oct. 27.

Canton South moved in front of Canal Fulton Northwest 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Indians’ expense.

Canton South pulled to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats and the Indians each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Canton South and Canal Fulton Northwest faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Canton South High School.

Recently on Oct. 13, Canton South squared off with Massillon Tuslaw in a football game.

