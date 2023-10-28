Vandalia Butler’s defense throttled Elida, resulting in a 17-0 shutout on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The Aviators registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Aviators got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Vandalia Butler faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and Elida took on St. Marys on Oct. 13 at St. Marys Memorial.

