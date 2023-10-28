Dresden Tri-Valley handled Delaware Buckeye Valley 49-12 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Dresden Tri-Valley a 7-6 lead over Delaware Buckeye Valley.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Dresden Tri-Valley pulled to a 28-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Scotties got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Thornville Sheridan and Delaware Buckeye Valley took on Whitehall-Yearling on Oct. 19 at Whitehall Yearling High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.