Granville dominated Bexley 53-27 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Granville a 21-7 lead over Bexley.

The Blue Aces registered a 42-14 advantage at halftime over the Lions.

Granville jumped to a 50-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions enjoyed a 7-3 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Granville faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Bexley took on Columbus Bishop Ready on Oct. 13 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.