Washington Court House Miami Trace overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 55-34 win over Columbus Hamilton Township in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

Columbus Hamilton Township showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-0 advantage over Washington Court House Miami Trace as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers kept a 28-20 halftime margin at the Rangers’ expense.

Washington Court House Miami Trace darted to a 42-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Washington Court House Miami Trace took on Hillsboro on Oct. 13 at Hillsboro High School.

