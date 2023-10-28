A swift early pace pushed Tiffin Columbian past Ashland Friday 49-21 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

Tiffin Columbian darted in front of Ashland 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tornadoes opened a huge 35-0 gap over the Arrows at halftime.

Ashland responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 42-13.

The Tornadoes maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-7 in the fourth quarter.

