Mansfield grabbed a 30-13 victory at the expense of Lexington for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mansfield and Lexington settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Tygers opened a modest 14-10 gap over the Minutemen at halftime.

Mansfield darted to a 21-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tygers held on with a 9-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Mansfield faced off against Mt Vernon and Lexington took on Mansfield Madison Comprehensive on Oct. 13 at Mansfield Madison Comprehensive High School.

