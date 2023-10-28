Gates Mills Gilmour pushed past Madison for a 33-13 win for an Ohio high school football victory at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy on Oct. 27.

Gates Mills Gilmour opened with a 13-0 advantage over Madison through the first quarter.

The Lancers’ offense thundered in front for a 20-0 lead over the Blue Streaks at halftime.

Gates Mills Gilmour and Madison each scored in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 33-13.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Cleveland Heights Lutheran East.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.