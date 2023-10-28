Chardon’s defense throttled Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian, resulting in a 42-0 shutout at Chardon High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Chardon opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian through the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers’ offense breathed fire in front for a 28-0 lead over the Royals at the intermission.

Chardon breathed fire to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hilltoppers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Chardon faced off against Eastlake North.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.