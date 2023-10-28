Geneva dismissed Gates Mills Hawken by a 56-19 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Geneva a 21-0 lead over Gates Mills Hawken.

The Eagles’ offense stormed in front for a 49-7 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

Geneva charged to a 56-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 12-0 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 13, Gates Mills Hawken squared off with Chagrin Falls in a football game.

