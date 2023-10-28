A swift early pace pushed Cleveland VASJ past Hunting Valley University Friday 48-14 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Cleveland VASJ a 21-7 lead over Hunting Valley University.

The Vikings opened a huge 41-7 gap over the Preppers at the intermission.

Cleveland VASJ jumped to a 48-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Preppers enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Hunting Valley University took on Steubenville on Oct. 13 at Steubenville High School.

