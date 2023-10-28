Chagrin Falls Kenston dominated from start to finish in an imposing 34-7 win over Dover in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Chagrin Falls Kenston moved in front of Dover 10-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Bombers’ offense stormed in front for a 24-7 lead over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

Chagrin Falls Kenston roared to a 34-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dover and Chagrin Falls Kenston squared off on Nov. 12, 2021 at Dover High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off against Willoughby South and Dover took on Wheeling Linsly on Oct. 13 at Dover High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.