Canfield pushed past Akron East for a 20-7 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Canfield a 6-0 lead over Akron East.

The Cardinals opened a meager 12-0 gap over the Dragons at the intermission.

Canfield stormed to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Dragons outpointed the Cardinals 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

