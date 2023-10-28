Lima handed Xenia a tough 42-32 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Lima opened with a 14-6 advantage over Xenia through the first quarter.

The Buccaneers tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 14-12 at the intermission.

Xenia took the lead 25-21 to start the final quarter.

The Spartans fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Buccaneers.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Lima faced off against Toledo Scott and Xenia took on Greenville on Oct. 13 at Xenia High School.

