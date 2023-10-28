Troy notched a win against Riverside Stebbins 26-7 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Troy opened with a 7-0 advantage over Riverside Stebbins through the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense moved in front for a 10-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Troy thundered to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Troy and Riverside Stebbins faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Troy faced off against Fairborn.

